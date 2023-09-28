KTSA KTSA Logo

85-year-old pilot crashes plane in Boerne, hospitalized in critical condition

By Christian Blood
September 28, 2023 12:29PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a private plane crashed at an airfield in Boerne on Thursday morning.

An 85-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital shortly after the single-engine plane skidded off the runway and hit a hanger.

The Leon Springs Fire Department says the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Boerne Stage Airfield.

When fist responders arrived, the pilot has already gotten out of the aircraft and he was then taken to University Hospital in stable but critical condition.

KSAT-12 has acquired surveillance video of the crash, which shows the plane just missing a person on the ground as it rolled to the hanger.

Investigators say there was no fire after the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

