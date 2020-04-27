85-yr-old COVID-19 survivor celebrates with Fiesta flair
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) -Eighty-five-year-old Allee Wallace got a Fiesta-style ‘welcome home’ celebration this past weekend.
On the night that the Fiesta Flambeau Parade would have taken place, members of the association decorated their cars with flashing lights and drove past Wallace’s home to celebrate his release from the hospital where he had been fighting COVID-19 for a month.
The popular photographer and retired Master Sergeant sat on a chair on the sidewalk, wearing a mask and a crown as he thanked members of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association who presented him with gifts and Fiesta medals.
Wallace also did what he does best–he snapped photos of the decorated cars as they drove by. Were it not for the novel coronavirus that struck him and postponed Fiesta San Antonio, Wallace would have been taking pictures at numerous events.
COVID-19 also infected his wife, but she did not survive. Doris Wallace, a well-known dress designer and seamstress, passed away last month while Allee was in the hospital, battling the virus.
At 85, he may be one of the oldest survivors of COVID-19. He’s thankful to the doctors, nurses and God for his recovery.
Wallace said he’s writing a new song.
“I’m adding to my new song that He kept me in the palm of His hand and protected me all the way home,” said Wallace.