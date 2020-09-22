89-year-old murder suspect dies after being found unresponsive at Bexar County Jail
George Holland, 89, arrested for the murder of his wife/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An elderly inmate at the Bexar County Jail who died Monday night has been identified as George Holland.
The 89-year-old murder suspect was found unresponsive at the jail during a face-to-face observation check and died at a hospital. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Holland had a pre-existing medical condition.
He had been at the jail since September 10th after being charged with the shooting death of his wife at their home on Mendoza.
Earlier Monday, a 43-year-old inmate who had been booked for trespassing the day before, died at the jail following a medical episode.