      Weather Alert

89-year-old murder suspect dies after being found unresponsive at Bexar County Jail

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 22, 2020 @ 5:47am
George Holland, 89, arrested for the murder of his wife/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An elderly inmate at the Bexar County Jail who died Monday  night has been identified as George Holland.

The 89-year-old murder suspect was found unresponsive at the jail during a face-to-face observation check and died at a hospital. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Holland had a pre-existing medical condition.

He had been at the jail since September 10th after being charged with the shooting death of his wife at their home on Mendoza.

Earlier Monday, a 43-year-old inmate who had been booked for trespassing the day before, died at the jail following a medical episode.

TAGS
Bexar County Jail Death George Holland murder suspect
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming