9 year old San Antonio youth sent to hospital after being grazed by bullet

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two young children got their hands on a gun at a West Side townhouse Sunday and within a few minutes, one of them was on their way to the hospital.

KSAT-12 reports that it happened at around 4 P.M. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Loop 1604 North.

A 9 year old and an 11 year old gained access to the loaded weapon.

Deputies were called after the 9 year old was grazed by a bullet.

His injuries are to his neck and are not considered life threatening but he was brought to the hospital as a precaution. The 11 year old was not hurt.

Investigators are now working to determine which of the children fired the gun and how they managed to gain access to a loaded weapon.

Charges are expected to be filed against whoever was responsible for keeping the gun away from the children.