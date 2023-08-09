Bexar County joins surrounding counties in calling for burn ban

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Outdoor fires in Bexar County are banned until November 7, 2023 due to dry conditions and on-going drought.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal formally asked for the burn ban from County Commissioners on Tuesday, and the request was approved immediately.

The ban went into effect immediately and will continue for the next 90 days.

The only burning permitted can only be done in a closed burn barrel with a metal mesh screen and cover.

Exceptions only cover a person burning on property with an agricultural exemption.

The Bexar County Fire Department says they have seen their response to fires go from 30 per week to more than 100.

The department says many recent fires got started by property owners before expanding into wildfires.

Violating the ban is a Class-C misdemeanor that carries up to a $500 fine.

Another reason for the lengthy ban is on-going drought conditions.

Drought is measured by the Keetch-Bryum Drought Index from 0-to-800 with high numbers meaning more severe drought.

Bexar County has been averaging close to 700 on the index.

An index of 575 is enough to call for a burn ban.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood