$900,000 worth of meth seized by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in an undercover operation that netted nearly a million dollars worth of methamphetamines.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said undercover officials met with Sapopa Moya, 39, Monica Ruiz, 38, and Jessie Ruiz, 42, on July 1 in the parking lot of Staybridge Suites on Spectrum Drive in a coordinated drug bust.
The trio opened the trunk of a car and revealed 18 kilos of meth, Salazar said, and were arrested when they returned to their hotel room.
All three were arrested and charged with federal conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five grams of meth, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison.