AAA predicts 100 million Americans will take a vacation with the family this year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Nearly 100 million Americans will take the family on a vacation this year.

Triple A conducted a survey on travel plans for 2019 and found that nearly 4 out of every 10 adult will pack up the kids and either hit the road or head to the airport for a getaway.

Joshua Zuber at Triple A Texas says if gas prices don’t climb much more than they have already, 33 percent of Americans say they’d consider a second family vacation.

To make the most of their vacations, AAA recommends families plan and research as far ahead as possible to avoid missing out on popular activities and fun.

They auto club has some useful tools and tips at their website. They can help you with everything from gas prices to which hotels and restaurants best suit your travel plans.