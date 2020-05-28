92 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Bexar County, the highest number yet
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 patients receiving hospital treatment in Bexar County has reached 92. That’s the most we’ve seen since early April when the number hit 91. However, Mayor Ron Nirenberg says when you look at all of the warning sign indicators, we’re still “in good shape.”
He notes that the doubling rate is much better than it was in mid-March when the number of coronavirus cases was doubling every three days.
“In fact, we’re doubling now every 36 days,” said Nirenberg.
The positivity rate, which compares new positive cases to the number of tests, continues to decline. The mayor also notes that the availability of hospital beds and ventilators is good. As of Wednesday evening, 19 patients were using ventilators.
Anita Kurian, assistant director of San Antonio Metro Health, says there are many unknowns, when it comes to COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.
“Are these in the older age group? Are these the high-risk individuals we’ve been talking about? How sick are they? We know the majority of our illnesses are mild to moderately ill,” said Kurian.
She points out that of the five most populous counties in the state, Bexar County is fifth on the list when it comes to the number of coronavirus-related deaths. That total reached 70 Wednesday with the announcement that a man in his 90’s who had underlying health issues had passed away.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County reached 2, 525.
“This COVID-19 is here to stay,” said Kurian. “It is endemic here. This may be another infectious disease that we have to learn to live with.”
The mayor agrees.
“What we have to do is to learn to live with it in a way that contains it and keeps our most vulnerable members of our community safe from it,” said Nirenberg.
He urged area residents to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
San Antonio Metro Health is opening two new walk-up testing sites Thursday at the Welcome Center at San Antonio College on Main Avenue, and Highlands High School in the Southeast Side on Elgin Avenue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 pm Thursday through Saturday.