President Trump in San Antonio, Castro planning a campaign rally

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Tampa, Florida where he will attend a campaign rally for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is running for governor. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – President Trump is coming to San Antonio for a private fundraising lunch at the Argyle and a roundtable discussion on immigration.

He’ll be accompanied by his campaign manager, Brad Parscale from San Antonio.

“It’s the first trip with the President on Air Force One to San Antonio since the election. I’m excited to do it,” he told KTSA’s Trey Ware.

They won’t be here long.

“We’re going to do a closed-door fundraiser and then we’ll be taking off a few hours later and head to Houston, and then back home to DC tonight,” said Parscale.

Parscale says the 2020 campaign is going strong and he predicts they’ll raise more than $1 billion to get Trump re-elected.

“We’re doing bigger, better and badder,” he said. “We’re going to knock on doors and do everything we need to do to make sure that every house in America knows the policies of this president and how they can help him be successful.”

Talking to reporters at the White House before heading to San Antonio, President Trump called special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation an “attempted coup.”

Parscale agrees. He says the investigation should turn to who started the Russia probe.

“No American deserves this and I think as tables start to turn, this whole thing is going to flip upside down on them. They’re going to see that this was an attempt to thwart a legal election,” said Parscale.

The President was scheduled to leave San Antonio around 2 this afternoon and head to Houston. Trump was expected to speak at the International Union of Operating Engineers international Training and Education Center and sign a couple of executive orders to boost the oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, Democratic hopeful Julian Castro is planning to hold a campaign rally downtown this evening. The former San Antonio mayor is holding his “people first” rally to counter President Trump’s visit. Castro says he opposes the administration’s immigration policies.

His rally is scheduled at 6 this evening at Hemisfair Park. It’s open to the public.