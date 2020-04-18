959 cases of COVID-19 in San Antonio, 5th firefighter tests positive
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) – The number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County has jumped to 959.
“We finally cleared the logjam of roughly 1,800 tests from the federally contracted lab, so there has been a slight jump,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Friday evening during the daily COVID-19 briefing.
For the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported. Eighty coronavirus patients remain hospitalized, and 25 are on ventilators.
“That’s the lowest number we’ve reported in quite some time, which makes 77 percent of our ventilators available,” said Nirenberg, adding that 196 people have fully recovered.
A 5th firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, and all uniformed personnel who worked out of that station in the city’s Northeast side have been quarantined. As KTSA News reported Thursday, the station is located on Thousand Oaks near Henderson Pass.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also announced that a total of 15 inmates have tested positive at the jail.
“They’re all in separate cells within our infirmary and protected from the rest of the population,” he said. “We also have something like 1,004 prisoners who have come in in the recent 2 or 3 weeks that we are isolating away until we make sure they’re past that 14-day period.”
While all inmates, about 3,000, have been issued masks, they’re not getting new ones every day.
“We’ve asked them to try to use it for 2 or 3 days because we don’t have enough supplies,” said Wolff. “As we get our supply levels up, we do want to be able to provide them one new one every day.”
Nirenberg and Wolff said they agree with Governor Abbott’s latest executive orders.
“The good news is that the governor’s order seems to be following what the local governments have been doing,” said Nirenberg.
He’s pleased that the governor is making decisions using health data first.