Fiesta Pow Wow is a free event that’s both entertaining and educational

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you’re looking for a family-friendly Fiesta event that’s indoors with plenty of seating , air-conditioning and free admission, head to the Fiesta Pow Wow at the Woodlawn Lake Gymnasium Saturday.

It’s one of the most colorful Fiesta events, a celebration of Native American traditions and culture that’s both entertaining and educational. Drummers and singers sit in a circle and chant or sing while various dances are performed.

“This pow wow will showcase our singing and dancing, and audience participation is encouraged,” said Erwin De Luna with United San Antonio Pow Wow.

De Luna and other participants also enjoy talking to curious audience members who ask about their traditional clothing, particular tribes, food and culture. He’s happy to share information that will help dispel stereotypes and myths about American Indians.

“Over the years, we’ve had Fiesta Pow Wow participants from a variety of tribes ranging from the Lakotas to the Navajo, Taos Pueblo, Commanche and others, ” said De Luna, who’s part Taos Pueblo and Navajo Indian.

Vendors will be selling Indian artifacts and artwork, as well as traditional food, including Indian fry bread.

“It starts at 11 in the morning with the Gourd Dance, a men’s warrior dance. Then at 12:30 we’ll have the Grand Entry with all of the dancers in a procession as we being our pow wow,” said De Luna.

Most of the dancers are in full regalia, and they enjoy posing for pictures and selfies when they’re not busy.

“San Antonio is Military City USA and we have a lot of military and retired military here who are part American Indian, so we welcome them to participate in the pow wow,” said De Luna.

The Fiesta Pow Wow is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 pm Saturday at the Woodlawn Lake Gymnasium On Cincinnati Avenue near North Zarzamora.

De Luna says the indoor event will go on, “rain or shine.”

Fiesta San Antonio continues through April 28.