992 coronavirus cases in San Antonio, mayor calls Austin protests “pure ignorance”
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – There are 992 cases of COVID -19 reported in San Antonio and Bexar County, and one more death.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says a Hispanic man in his 50s with underlying health issues passed away, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in our community to 38.
Nirenberg noted Saturday that 256 people have fully recovered from COVID-19. Seventy- eight are in the hospital and 24 are on ventilators.
Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff urged area residents to stay the course and continue abiding by the Stay Home Work Safe orders.
Dr. Anita Kurian with Metro Health noted that without the measures in place, there would have been a steep incline in the number of coronavirus cases, which could have overwhelmed area hospitals.
Earlier Saturday, protestors gathered at the Texas Capitol to call for an end to the ‘Stay Home’ orders across the state.
The mayor said gathering in large numbers is “careless” and “reckless.” He said people in the crowd may be infected and unknowingly be spreading the virus to someone who could die from it.
“We don’t take any pleasure in having to close things down temporarily, but we’re trying to save lives. What’s going on outside in these protests is pure ignorance,” said Nirenberg.
The health transition team that’s advising officials on the reopening of businesses met earlier Saturday for the first time.
“A healthy economy starts with healthy people,” Nirenberg said.