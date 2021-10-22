      Weather Alert

9th Annual Día de los Muertos takes over Hemisfair this weekend

Katy Barber
Oct 22, 2021 @ 3:18pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The largest Dia de Los Muertos Celebration in Texas is taking over Hemisfair this weekend for two days of community remembrance and celebration.

The 9th Annual Día de los Muertos festival, popularly known locally as Muertos Fest, will kick off at 10 a.m. tomorrow with events planned through 11 p.m. On Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

There are more than 30 performances scheduled that include live music, dance, poetry and readings to enjoy as you visit Day of the Dead art exhibits and the largest open altar exhibition in the city.

The event was recognized by National Geographic in 2019 as one of the top 7 fall festivals in the entire country and this year’s event was at the top of the list as the top Texas Day of the Dead celebration to visit by Trips to Discover.

“Experience. Enjoy. Remember. Our loved ones are still with us at Día de los Muertos,” organizers wrote on the event’s website.

You can view the full event schedule and performance lineup at muertosfest.com.

