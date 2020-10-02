10-acre ‘corny maze’ opening at Traders Village San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Texas-sized corn maze, the largest in South Texas, is opening this weekend at Traders Village in San Antonio’s Southwest Side. The ‘Corny Maze’ sits on 10 acres with three separate mazes.
One of them is designed for little kids .
“It’s only .4 miles long, but there’s a little game in there for kids to play. They have to hunt animal tracks,” said Traders Village spokesman Brian Billeck. “I really wanted to make one for little kids so they feel empowered.”
The other two mazes are more difficult. One is 2.1 miles long, and if you’re really up to the challenge, you can walk the 2.9-mile maze. If you get lost, don’t worry. Call the emergency number and a ‘Corn Cop’ will rescue you.
In addition to the maze, there’s also a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and a Corn Cannon.
“Our Corn Cannon shoots apples and you have to try to hit one of the targets,” said Billeck.
The Corny Maze will be open every weekend in October and November. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 pm on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 pm on Sundays.
Admission is $9.99 per person, and for $5 more, you can get the Corny Maze and an All-Day Ride wristband. Parking is $4.
Masks are required. Social distancing is encouraged and sanitizing stations are located through the market.
Traders Village is on Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road.