A 3rd San Antonio firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 16, 2020 @ 10:05am
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A third San Antonio firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.   To date a total of 47 firefighters and paramedics are quarantined, in addition to one civilian employee .

The San Antonio Fire Department says the high number of quarantined personnel is part of an “aggressive effort to curtail the spread of the illness within the station.”

The station and apparatus also will be thoroughly deep-cleaned and sanitized as part of the process.

 

