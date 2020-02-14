A 4th-generation independent hardware store in Seattle is being priced out as property taxes become unbearably high

“Vanishing Seattle documents the displaced & disappearing institutions, small businesses, & cultures of Seattle – often due to gentrification and development – and celebrates the spaces and communities that give this city its soul.”
A teaser for the 2nd short film in our Vanishing Seattle Film Series, featuring Hardwick’s — a Seattle institution and 4th-generation independent hardware store in the #UDistrict that has supported boat builders, woodworkers, carpenters, artists, craft & tradespeople, and countless Seattlelites & small businesses for nearly nine decades. Hardwick’s Hardware plans to close this year, as they’re being priced out by a changing Seattle and #UniversityDistrict (in the meantime, continue to support them!) Full film dropping next week! Directed by Derek Johnson and Lisa B. Hammond, with support from Kai Films. @derek_johnson_dp @hammondryes_eyes @hardwicks The Vanishing Seattle film series takes a deeper dive into the stories of history, legacy and resilience behind the #VanishingSeattle hashtag. Each episode of this documentary series focuses on a small businesses or community space significant to a #Seattle neighborhood. The Vanishing Seattle film project is supported, in part, by 4Culture/King County Lodging Tax and the Northwest Film Forum. @eastbynorthwest @nwfilmforum @kc4culture #VanishingSeattleProductions #VanishingSeattleFilms #KaiFilms #HardwicksHardware #HardwickandSons #HardwicksSwapShop #seattlelandmark #seattleicon #shopsmall #supportlocal #supportindependent #gentrification #displacement #upzone #seattlerealestate #thepropertytaxesaretoodamnhigh #highestandbestuse #worldclasscity #seattlefilm #seattleculture #seattlecommunity #seattlehistory #seattlecharacter #seattlesoul #oldseattle #vivaseattle
