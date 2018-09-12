A Big Wake-Up Call

9/11 was a huge wake-up call.

As I sat here on September 12, 2001 preparing my morning show on KTSA, I jotted down a few thoughts, or life lessons birthed out of the horrific events of the day before.

I have not shared these until now.

This list isn’t exhaustive by any means, and I’m sure you have your own you could add.

Life Lessons from 9/11:

The only thing certain about life is that life is uncertain. The truth is none of us are guaranteed our next breath. To me, that thought is not a downer. It inspires me to be alive in every moment.

Love God with all that you are and all that you have. He gave us life, and our life – all of it – is our worship to Him.

Get over all grudges.

Don’t waste time on hate. Life is too short to waste one second hating.

Use every moment for good.

Be sure those you love know it. Show it and say it.

Live. Every. Single. Day.

God loves you and so do I

Trey