KTSA KTSA Logo

A Case For Term Limits

By Lars Larson
October 26, 2022 2:59PM CDT
Share
A Case For Term Limits

The current Congress is the oldest it’s ever been, with close to a quarter over the age of 70. Nancy Pelosi has been in Congress for nearly 40 years because we don’t have Congressional term limits, but how can we get them to stop people like Pelosi from making gladhanding and backroom deals a lifelong profession? For more information, Lars speaks with Rachel McCubbin, who is the Kentucky State Chair for U.S. Term Limits, and the former State Director for Rand Paul.

 

The post A Case For Term Limits appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
2

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
3

Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
5

San Antonio zip code is fastest growing in U.S. for renters