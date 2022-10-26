A Case For Term Limits

The current Congress is the oldest it’s ever been, with close to a quarter over the age of 70. Nancy Pelosi has been in Congress for nearly 40 years because we don’t have Congressional term limits, but how can we get them to stop people like Pelosi from making gladhanding and backroom deals a lifelong profession? For more information, Lars speaks with Rachel McCubbin, who is the Kentucky State Chair for U.S. Term Limits, and the former State Director for Rand Paul.