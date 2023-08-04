A child’s cry for justice: 16-year-old tells family about sexual assault

A suspected child molester is behind bars facing a charge of sexual assault of a child.

It’s all part of the shocking admission a 16-year-old girl told her parents.

She claims Celso Erasmo Gutierrez contacted the girl on line pretending to be a 17-year-old girl back in December 2022 when the victim was 15.

He later admitted to being a 20-year-old man–he was in his 30’s at the time.

Though aware of the victims age, the two began having sexual relations.

The victim, relating her story to police, said the would smoke marijuana when they met up.

Gutierrez is also accused of trying to sell provocative photos of her and created a fake Instagram account.