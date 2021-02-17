      Weather Alert

‘A complete bungle’: Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold

Associated Press
Feb 17, 2021 @ 8:26am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze is mounting.

Nearly 3 million customers in the energy capital of the U.S. woke up Wednesday still without power.

The outages follow unusually heavy snowfall and single-digit temperatures in Texas that created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday called for an investigation of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid.

Officials offered no timetable for when power might be restored throughout the state.

