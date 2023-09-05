Computer issue solved, United Airlines flights airborne again
September 5, 2023 12:56PM CDT
United Airlines flights are returning the sky as a computer issue is resolved.
Flights were halted nationwide on Tuesday because of an “equipment outage,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
One of several FAA bulletins said that United Airlines crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The FAA said the issue was limited to United Airlines and its subsidiaries.
Update: @united has lifted the ground stop for the U.S. and Canada.
— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 5, 2023
