Computer issue solved, United Airlines flights airborne again

United Airlines flights are returning the sky as a computer issue is resolved.

Flights were halted nationwide on Tuesday because of an “equipment outage,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

One of several FAA bulletins said that United Airlines crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The FAA said the issue was limited to United Airlines and its subsidiaries.