Dispute over shoe sale reportedly leads to north San Antonio shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A shoe sale transaction may have led to a shooting outside a Northside shopping strip.
Jonathan Linares, owner of Pollos Asados “El Gordo” on McCullough at Oblate told KTSA News he heard three gunshots just before noon Tuesday. He went outside and saw a black SUV taking off and a man in a white SUV was bleeding.
“I went to help him and he told me it was his buddy who shot him over some shoes that he was selling, or something like that,” said Linares.
Linares stayed with the victim and rendered aid until police and EMS arrived. San Antonio Police Sgt. Matthew Brown said the man was responsive and talking when he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The victim underwent surgery.
Investigators don’t have much to go on as the search continues for a Hispanic male who fled in a black SUV.
A section of southbound McCullough Ave. was shut down during the investigation.