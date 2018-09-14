A driver is dead after hitting police cruiser and crashing into tree

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man is dead and a San Antonio police officer is recovering from minor injuries after a crash in the city’s South Side.

San Antonio police say officer Jesus Aguirre was on West Southcross approaching Tupper Avenue last night when he was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup.

The impact caused the patrol car to spinout and slam into a utility pole.

The driver of the truck crashed into a tree. He was dead on arrival at University Hospital.

Officer Aguirre was taken to Fossil Creek Complete Care for treatment of minor injuries.