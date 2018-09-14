A driver is dead after hitting police cruiser and crashing into tree
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  A man is dead and a San Antonio police officer is recovering from minor injuries after a crash in the city’s South Side.

San Antonio police say officer Jesus Aguirre was on West Southcross approaching Tupper Avenue last night when he was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup.

The impact caused the patrol car to spinout and slam into a utility pole.

The driver of the truck crashed into a tree. He was dead on arrival at University Hospital.

Officer Aguirre was taken to Fossil Creek Complete Care for treatment of minor injuries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Early voting ends tonight in runoff to fill Carlos Uresti’s senate seat Flash Flood Watch for San Antonio, surrounding areas through Saturday evening Chance of Texas seeing a tropical cyclone down to 50 percent Man who crashed into a San Antonio bus stop has been charged Bexar County deputy charged with DWI after crash involving 18-wheeler Bexar County checking online alert system ahead of possible tropical weather
Comments