A First For Government

Two weeks ago, Danielle Smith became premier of the Canadian province of Alberta.

On Saturday, she said this: “I’m deeply sorry for anyone who was inappropriately subjected to discrimination as a result of their vaccine status. I am deeply sorry for any government employee who was fired from their job because of their vaccine status and I welcome them back if they want to come back.

“It was a political decision to throw out the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and put those fines in place in the first place, and I think it can be a political decision to make amends and apologize for it and eliminate them.

These are not normal things to get fines and get prosecuted for.”

Premier Smith is considering legal amnesty for Albertans charged with lockdown offenses. Such lockdowns are mostly over, but to date they are still prosecuting people, such as those in the trucker convoy.

Smith wasn’t in office for these abuses, but good on her for calling them out and, more so if she takes the action she’s speaking of.

I can think of some governors and county judges who’d do well to follow her example.