A flyover of World War II-era planes is on
UPDATE: SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you missed the Lewis Air Legends, maybe you can catch the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. They were supposed to take off from San Marcos at 10 a.m. Monday, but that’s been postponed until 1 pm.
Here’s the flight path for San Antonio
Previous Story.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Despite the severe thunderstorms Sunday night and showers Monday morning, the Lewis Air Legends are scheduled to start flying over San Antonio at noon. They’ll have four WWII era planes.