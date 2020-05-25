      Weather Alert

A flyover of World War II-era planes is on

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 25, 2020 @ 12:04pm

UPDATE: SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you missed the Lewis Air Legends, maybe you can catch the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. They were supposed to take off from San Marcos at 10 a.m. Monday, but  that’s been postponed until 1 pm.

Here’s the flight path for San Antonio

Tex Hill Wing Commemorative Air Force flight path/Photo courtesy of Tex Hill Wing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previous Story. 

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Despite the severe thunderstorms Sunday night and showers Monday morning, the Lewis Air Legends are scheduled to start flying over San Antonio at noon. They’ll have four WWII era planes.

 

 

 

 

TAGS
Flyover
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Traffic