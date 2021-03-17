      Weather Alert

A Happy St. Paddy’s Dee Wish from Yer Old, Weird Uncle Sean!

Sean Rima
Mar 17, 2021 @ 5:48pm

KTSA’s Sean Rima rambles about his new book…

TAGS
Billy Joe Shaver Irish Kinky Friedman ktsa sean rima
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas