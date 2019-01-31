A hearing today on lawsuits filed by relatives of Sutherland Springs victims

Flags remain at half-staff in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. (KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Relatives of several victims of the Sutherland Springs Church shooting will be in court this morning for a hearing on lawsuits filed against a sporting goods store.

The suits allege that Academy Sports and Outdoors illegally sold a Ruger AR-556 model 8500 with a 30 round magazine to Devin Patrick Kelley. He used the weapon to kill 26 people and wound 20 others at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church in November of 2017.

The judge today will hear a motion filed by Academy Sports to get the lawsuits dismissed. Attorneys for Academy claim the store has immunity through the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.