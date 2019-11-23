A local northwest resident spots a fireball streaking through the sky around Dallas, OR.
Lars brings on Angie Meyers, a listener of the show and resident of Dallas, OR to discuss the “fireball” that burned through the sky in the Pacific Northwest last night. Mrs. Meyers tells Lars her husband “heard a ‘boom’ and when he looked up, he saw the fireball happen and pulled his phone off his belt and started taking pictures.” She went on to say, “he took several pictures over a 15 minute period, starting at 4:46 PM.” Listen below for more.
