A Marine Has Been Fined Thousands For Daring To Question Joe Biden

Lars Larson
Oct 20, 2021 @ 5:20pm

After criticizing America’s bumbler-in-chief in some YouTube videos, Lt Col Stu Scheller was thrown into the brig. After weeks, he was found guilty, of the charge of disrespecting a public official, and was sentenced to forfeit $5,000 from his pay and to receive a letter of reprimand.

If you want to help the family in fighting this injustice, please consider helping their foundation by clicking HERE

To get the details, Lars spoke with Lt Col Scheller’s mother Cathy, Listen Below:

