A million masks to be distributed to Bexar County businesses
Cory Doctorow / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County will distribute one-million masks to local businesses to help them deal with the pandemic.
Businesses in the county, including San Antonio and its suburbs, are eligible to receive 100 masks each.
The mask distributions are on June 24th at the Freeman Coliseum and then June 27th at BiblioTech South, that’s on Pleasanton Road.
Before the event, businesses have to pre-register.
You can do that here.
Masks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.