A musical tribute planned for jazz great Jim Cullum
Jim Cullum at the Bonham Exchange/Photo-Javier Fernandez
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Calling all jazz musicians. Take your instruments to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Saturday and get ready to participate in a New Orleans-style second line procession in memory of world-famous jazz musician Jim Cullum Jr.
” Musicians from the Jim Cullum Jazz Band will lead it, but there will be space for musicians to sit where it will be easier for them to join the procession at the end, ” said Cullum’s daughter, Blanquita Sullivan. “We really want the musicians to join in so we definitely want them to bring their instruments.”
The San Antonio jazz legend best known for leading the Jim Cullum Jazz Band for decades died of an apparent heart attack August 11 at the age of 77. For many years, he had a radio program at The Landing Club on the River Walk that aired across the country and around the world.
“He was everything to me, and he was the sweetest, kindest person,” said Sullivan.
During his lengthy career, legendary cornetist played with the likes of Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman and Pete Fountain. The Jim Cullum Jazz Band played at Carnegie Hall, the White House and the Kennedy Center.
“He worked very hard, but he had a beautiful life. I, of course, got to enjoy hearing him play all that beautiful music,” Sullivan told KTSA News.
The celebration of Cullum’s life will feature musicians from near and far away, starting at 2 pm Saturday at the Tobin. The doors will open at 1 o’clock.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to San Antonio Brass, P.O. Box 2552, San Antonio, Texas, 78229.