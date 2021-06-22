A Night in Old San Antonio kicks off at Fiesta 2021 tonight, tickets still available

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The 72nd annual Night in Old San Antonio kicks off tonight at 5:30 p.m. on the grounds and event officials said there are still tickets available for purchase either online or in-person.
Tickets will be sold at the CPS gate located at Villita Street and S. St Mary’s Street and at the Hilton gate located at Villita St. and Alamo Street next to the Hilton Palacio del Rio Hotel. Officials said paper tickets will not be sold. Tickets can be purchased online at www.niosa.org/p/tickets.
Food, beverages and souveniers will only be available for purchase with the use of the BlastPass wristband. Officials said any dollar amount can be loaded onto the wristbands with the use of a number of BlastPass kiosks located around the NIOSA grounds. Paper coupons will not be available for sale.
Masks will not be required for guests and volunteers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and there will be three mobile vaccination sites available every night of NIOSA. The clinics will operate from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clown Alley on Maverick Plaza, South of the Border at Villita St., Mexican Market at the Assembly Building Patio. Guests receiving a vaccination must present identification and officials said vaccination suppliers will vary.
At 6:30 p.m., San Antonio Postmaster Robert D. Carr, Jr. will unveil a new USPS Forever stamp at the Post Office booth in the Frontier Town area of the NIOSA grounds.
NIOSA festivities will go on until 10:30 p.m.