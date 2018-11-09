A parade and other events to honor our veterans this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio will honor our troops with a Veterans Parade and other activities Saturday. You’re invited to wear your red, white and blue, take a lawn chair and wave Old Glory as veterans groups, floats, military units and marching bands go down Houston Street.

A high school drill team competition will kick things off at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 o’clock featuring representatives from every branch of the military.

The parade will step off at noon on Houston Street at Alamo Street. Participants will head west to Milam Park across from Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

The events are sponsored by the U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association.