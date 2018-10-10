A public hearing and meetings today on the Alamo Master Plan
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Oct 10, 2018 @ 1:17 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  Two important meetings are scheduled this afternoon on the proposed Alamo Master Plan, which includes repairing and relocating the Cenotaph, closing some surrounding streets and leasing the plaza to the state.

The proposal would keep Alamo Plaza open to the public, but there would be controlled access points, a concept that City Councilman Clayton Perry opposes.

“It’s a free, open access plaza where people can come in. If you go out there any day and watch people enjoying that site, having an ice cream, visiting the site, walking across, sitting under the trees, enjoying the atmosphere. That will not be happening anymore,” Perry said on the Trey Ware Morning Show on KTSA.

Under the plan, access to the plaza would be limited to a few entry points during museum hours, but six entry points would be open after 6 pm.

“The question of how do we manage the flow of pedestrian access always remains, especially when we’re trying to bring a better understanding of the history there,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told Trey Ware.

Perry notes that the Catholic Church specified when it deeded the Alamo to the city in 1871 that “it shall be dedicated to the public use as an open space.”

He’s also concerned that the state could decide to charge admission at the Shrine of Texas Liberty.

“That won’t happen because we’ve written it in so it will never happen,” said Nirenberg.

Perry also fears  the importance of the Battle of the Alamo will be diminished.

“Yes, the battle is probably going to be a part of it, but it’s going to be diluted with a lot of other history,” said Perry.

The mayor says the plan is to make the space larger, more reverent and pedestrian friendly.

“What our entire state is trying to achieve, including San Antonio, is to have a space that reflects history, that reveres the site and what happened there, but also remains the center of civic life for San Antonio,” said Nirenberg.’

City Council will get a briefing on the Alamo  Master Plan at 2 this afternoon at the Municipal Plaza Building.   A public hearing is scheduled to begin at 5:30 this afternoon at 1901 South Alamo before the Planning Commission and the Historic Design and Review Commission vote on the plan.

