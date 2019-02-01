Railroad crossing project to impact Main Street in Cibolo this weekend
By Don Morgan
|
Feb 1, 2019 @ 11:55 AM
Courtesy of City of Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A section of Main Street in Cibolo is going to be closed down for several hours on Saturday.

A construction project gets underway at 7am in an area just south of the railroad tracks.

That means traffic will not be able to cross the tracks until early Saturday afternoon.

A detour route will be established for southbound traffic on Main St. – west on Buffalo Tr. – south on 1103 – east on 78 – then northeast on Pfeil Rd. returning to Main St.

For northbound traffic on Main St. – west on Pfeil Rd. – west on 78 – north on 1103 – then east on Pfeil Rd. returning to Main St.

Local traffic only will be allowed to travel south of Buffalo Tr. on Main St. with a reminder that there will be no thru traffic.

You can click here for a map of the detour routes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Longhorn cattle drive will mooooooove through downtown San Antonio Broadcast schedule for San Antonio Commanders inaugural season set Nets, bats fail to stop Spurs San Antonio, firefighters union agree to restart contract negotiations San Antonio to push for no gas-powered cars by 2050, other environmental restrictions even sooner Red McCombs will be a part of the Super Bowl broadcast
Comments