Railroad crossing project to impact Main Street in Cibolo this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A section of Main Street in Cibolo is going to be closed down for several hours on Saturday.

A construction project gets underway at 7am in an area just south of the railroad tracks.

That means traffic will not be able to cross the tracks until early Saturday afternoon.

A detour route will be established for southbound traffic on Main St. – west on Buffalo Tr. – south on 1103 – east on 78 – then northeast on Pfeil Rd. returning to Main St.

For northbound traffic on Main St. – west on Pfeil Rd. – west on 78 – north on 1103 – then east on Pfeil Rd. returning to Main St.

Local traffic only will be allowed to travel south of Buffalo Tr. on Main St. with a reminder that there will be no thru traffic.

You can click here for a map of the detour routes.