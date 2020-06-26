A record 638 one-day jump in coronavirus cases in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County saw the number of COVID-19 cases increase by 638 Thursday–the highest one-day jump since the pandemic started in March. That brings the total cases so far to 8, 452.
The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals increased by 70 Thursday for a total of 638. Two-hundred are in ICU and 94 are on ventilators.
The governor on Thursday ordered hospitals in Bexar County and three other counties to postpone elective surgeries to make room for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Junda Woo with San Antonio Metro Health says if COVID-19 cases continue to surge at this rate, we could end up with 1,900 patients in hospitals by late August. She urged area residents to do everything they can to stop the spread of the virus, and she compared the current situation to being on the verge of a heart attack.
“We’re at the point of having chest pains, and do we have to have a heart attack to get everybody to pay attention?” asked Woo. “Now is the time to pay attention, keep your distance and stay home and stay safe as much as possible.”
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said more young people are testing positive for COVID-19, and some are ending up in the hospital with a large medical bill.
“This is really not a time to be cavalier about this virus or to take risks. Even the governor said that people should stay home,” said Nirenberg.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, so that total remains at 104.
Earlier Thursday, after city council got an update on the COVID-19 situation in our community, councilwoman Rebecca Viagran urged everyone to wear a mask in public places, especially where social distancing is not possible.
“If you do not feel comfortable wearing a mask in public or when you go out, then please stay home,” said Viagran.
Councilman Manny Pelaez took it a step further. Without mentioning names, he referred to the incident involving a confrontation between Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and a customer who refused to wear a face covering at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in the city’s Northwest Side.
“If your problem with wearing a mask is so big to where you can’t even control yourself from berating a young woman earning minimum wage at a retailer, don’t just go home, but please, just leave San Antonio altogether. This is not what we need in this city,” said Pelaez.