A San Antonio firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Fire Department has reported its first case of COVID-19.
Fire Chief Charles Hood says they found out late Monday afternoon that a firefighter tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The firefighter last worked April 7, and became symptomatic April 10. The firefighter contacted their primary care physician and was tested for COVID-19. Contact tracing is underway to ensure that individuals who interacted with this firefighter are being properly screened and, if necessary, tested for coronavirus.
“It is important to note that as soon as this firefighter began feeling ill they took all appropriate steps to ensure no exposure to any coworkers or potential patients occurred, and the firefighter has not been back to work since becoming symptomatic, said Hood. “As part of our continuity of operations plan, the San Antonio Fire Department has been preparing for events such as this from day one.”
Hood says they’ve taken measures such as daily screening of employees, appropriate use of PPE on all medical responses, and extensive decontamination of equipment and apparatus.