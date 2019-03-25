A San Antonio school district is holding a job fair on Thursday
By Don Morgan
Mar 25, 2019 @ 3:36 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The South San Independent School District is looking to bring on some new employees so they’re hosting a job fair this week.

Jenny Collier at South San tells us they are looking to fill a number of positions.

“Food service workers, bus drivers, electricians, plumbers, general maintenance workers, HVAC technicians, groundskeepers, and custodians.”

If you can fill the bill, stop by the South San ISD Administration Auditorium located at 5622 Ray Ellison Blvd.

“When you come over, make sure you’re ready for a job interview. We’ll be doing on site interviews and we hope to hire some new employees while we’re there. Bring your resume’, a valid driver’s license, any certifications, social security card.”

The job fair is this Thursday from 9am until 12 noon.

