A Virginia Police Chief Says She Was Fired For Daring To Arrest Black People Who Broke The Law
A Virginia Police chief says she was fired in retaliation for charging prominent state senator, black leaders with vandalizing Confederate monument. Portsmouth Virginia Police Chief Angela Greene in August state Sen. Louise Lucas, a high-ranking Democrat who is Virginia’s most senior Black legislator and 18 other plaintiffs, including a school board member and members of the local NAACP chapter and the public defender’s office, with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. Lars talks to Joe Thomas of our affiliate station 107.5/1260 WCHV in Charlottesville, VA and host of “Joe Thomas In-The-Morning” about this unbelievable situation.
Listen to the interview below:
The post A Virginia Police Chief Says She Was Fired For Daring To Arrest Black People Who Broke The Law appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.