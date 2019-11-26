A white 13-year-old was told his drawing of an Asian superhero is too offensive and racist.
Lars brings on Tom Evans, the grandfather of an 8th grader who was told by his Asian principal that his drawing of a superhero was “offensive” and “racist”. Mr. Evans is frustrated with the school due to the fact that there was no ill intent regarding the picture. At first, the teacher had given the assignment a 10 out of 10 but then later scribbled out the score along with the words, “Needs to redo for new score.” Listen below for more.
The post A white 13-year-old was told his drawing of an Asian superhero is too offensive and racist. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.