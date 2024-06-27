AAA: Gas prices down in San Antonio, up across Texas ahead of Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices in San Antonio are holding steady, although the trend at the pump across Texas is clear: Prices are on the rise as we get closer to the 4th of July.

The Alamo City is now paying an average price of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded, and that is actually two cents cheaper than last week’s average price.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.10 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than on this day last week and is 11 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“We anticipate gas prices will be lower this Independence Day compared to last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “While demand for fuel has been lower in recent weeks, it will likely pick up as AAA anticipates record travel this coming Independence Day.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso metro area are paying the most on average at $3.25 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.91 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.50, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and six cents less per gallon when compared to this day last year.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell 9.38 million b/d to 8.96 last week. This demand level is about 240,000 b/d below the same week of last year.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 231.2 to 233.9 million barrels. Low gasoline demand and increasing supply may help counter higher oil costs, slowing any rise in pump prices. AAA anticipates record travel volume for Independence Day, which could cause fuel prices to fluctuate.