AAA: Gas prices drop in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After a recent trend of gas prices going up, AAA Texas reports average prices for regular unleaded dropping across Texas and in the Alamo City over the last week.

Despite summer travel demand gearing up, and the switchover to summer blend fuel, San Antonio saw a 14-cent drop in the average price for regular over the last week. This week’s average price sits at $3.18 per gallon.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.23 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is 11 cents less per gallon than it was on this day last week and is 54 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.47 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.99 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.64, which is five cents less when compared to this day last week and 49 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Crude oil prices have recently dropped – allowing for some relief at the pump. The energy markets continue to balance the outlook for what should be strong demand for

travel with uncertainty around an economic slowdown as inflation continues as well as possible higher interest rates. Looking ahead to May, and the summer, many experts

indicate that Americans are excited to hit the road for summer travel, which will put more pressure on demand for fuel.

“After climbing to its highest point in nearly seven months last week, the statewide gas price average has receded slightly,” said AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Crude oil prices have dipped after climbing above $80 per barrel earlier this month.

While retail gas prices are down from last week, fluctuations remain possible, and prices could rebound as what’s expected to be a very busy summer driving season is just

around the corner. The Energy Information Administration noted strong demand for fuel on the week.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the fourth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at

$4.88 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies by the AAA Automotive Research Center have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor

that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers

can improve fuel efficiency:

 Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

 Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase

fuel consumption.

 Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save

fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of

vehicle control could result.

 Minimize your use of air conditioning.

 Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s

unnecessary and wastes fuel.

 Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

 Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular

service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

 Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

 When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces

repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel. Discount Tire,

for example, offers free air checks at their shops.

 When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and

allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.