SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The AAA Foundation and researchers at Columbia University have teamed up for a study on how daily exercise and stretching can keep older drivers behind the wheel longer.

The auto clubs Joshua Zuber tells us they evaluated eight domains.- Depression, anxiety, fatigue, sleep disturbance, pain interference, physical functioning, pain intensity and participation in social activities. It was done to determine how changes in physical, mental and social health affect driving mobility for older adults.

The research shows that daily exercise and stretching can help older drivers to improve overall body flexibility and move more freely to observe the road from all angles.

Physical; strength also helps with braking, steering parking, even sitting for long periods of time.

The study recommends balance training as well as aerobic and muscle strengthening activities. Older adults should consult their doctor before beginning a new exercise regimen.