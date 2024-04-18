AAA: San Antonio average gas price up more than a quarter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Over the last week, no Texas metropolitan area has seen a bigger increase in gas prices than San Antonio.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the Alamo City has seen an increase of 27 cents since last week’s posted average price of $3.08 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Only two other metro areas have higher gas prices than San Antonio right now: Dallas-Ft. Worth at $3.46, and Sherman-Denison now at $3.39.

Drivers in Austin-San Marcos are paying the same as their San Antonio counterparts at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand has increased slightly from last week while gasoline supply decreased. Summer blend gasoline is coming onto the market, which is more expensive. The combination of all three factors is leading to higher fuel prices for Texas drivers.

“The ingredients are just right to force fuel prices higher across much of Texas,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “Summer-blend gas, increasing demand and lower supply are leading to more expensive gasoline.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.29 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is seven cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area are paying the most while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.01 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.67, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and one cent less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.