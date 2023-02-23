AAA: State gas price average back below $3, San Antonio price drops

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New numbers from AAA show gas prices trending down in the state of Texas.

The statewide gas price average is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is five cents less than on this day last week and 24 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

San Antonio’s average price for regular unleaded heading into the weekend is $2.93, which four cents less than last week’s average price of $2.97.

“Texas drivers are seeing a little relief at the gas pump this week as the statewide average dropped back below $3 per gallon,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “As spring nears and the switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline takes place, it would not be surprising to see prices continue to fluctuate or increase.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed around the state, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.34 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.85 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.39 which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 14 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

U.S. crude oil supplies continue to build sending oil prices lower. This is good news for drivers looking to save at the pump as crude accounts for up to 60% of the cost of each gallon of gasoline. The Texas statewide gas price average, which has been fluctuating since the start of the year, dropped below the $3 mark on Tuesday, February 21. Demand for fuel has been lower, which is normal during winter months when fewer people drive. Retail gas prices will likely continue to fluctuate and could increase as the weather warms and more people takeoff on spring break road trips in the coming weeks.

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, and you can check the numbers for the Lone State State by clicking here.

Drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $4.88 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.