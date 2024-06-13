AAA: State gas price average holds steady as supplies build

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices are remaining steady across Texas and San Antonio heading into Father’s Day weekend.

The Alamo City is now one of several metropolitan areas boasting an average gas price of under $3.00, even if only by a penny.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as on this day last week and is 12 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“Texans are paying slightly less for gasoline so far this summer when compared to last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “Supply builds of crude oil and gasoline are helping to keep retail fuel prices in check as many hit the road for summer vacations.”

Of the metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso metro area are paying the most on average at $3.17 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $2.79 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.46, which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 13 cents less per gallon when compared to this day last year.

Supply builds of crude oil and gasoline are keeping gas prices in check as summer driving season gets well underway. According to the Energy Information Administration, crude inventories grew this week by 3.7 million barrels, while gasoline saw an increase of 2.7 million barrels.