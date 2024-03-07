AAA: State gas price average just under $3 as Spring Break approaches

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If it seems like you are paying less to fill up your gas tank in San Antonio, that is because you are.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Alamo City is down 10 cents compared to a week ago, but this trend of falling gas prices is likely to be quite brief.

“March is a popular month for road trips and drivers in Texas are likely noticing that gas prices have increased slightly over the last month,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Demand for fuel remains strong and supplies are tightening, which could cause fuel price averages to increase as Spring Break approaches.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is three cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.24 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $2.78 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.40, which is eight cents more when compared to this day last week and two cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

