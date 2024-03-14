AAA Texas: $3 gas returns as Spring Break gets underway, San Antonio close behind

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is no question it is costing you more to fill up your gas tank in San Antonio, and all over Texas.

The combination of Spring Break travel demand and the switchover to more expensive summer blend fuel are the main reasons for the increase in fuel prices.

“The statewide gas price average in Texas stayed below the $3 mark for more than four months until this week,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “With Spring Break travel underway, there’s more pressure on fuel demand which could cause prices to further increase over the next week.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas. That price is 10 cents more than on this day last week and is four cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. The statewide average had been below the $3 mark since October 27, 2023.

The average price for a gallon of regular in the Alamo City is now $2.99, which is 13 cents more than last week’s average price.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.43 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.41, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and six cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

While gas prices are increasing, this year is not the most expensive spring break for fuel. When comparing the last ten years, 2022 remains the most expensive year for Texas gas prices over spring break.