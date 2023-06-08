AAA: Texas average gas price drops, San Antonio goes up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Summer travel demand is up and warm weather is upon us, but how much you are driving right now could depend on where you are.

AAA Texas is reporting a slight drop in the average price for regular unleaded across Texas, but in San Antonio the average price has gone up.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, one cent less than on this day last week and is $1.51 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

The Alamo City went from $3.06 a week ago to $3.14 per gallon this week, an increase of eight cents per gallon on average.

“While the statewide average decreased week-to-week, some areas have seen price jumps with more expensive crude oil making its way on the market,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “As we look to the next big holiday travel weekend, Independence Day, now is the time to make sure your vehicle is well maintained before hitting the road to prevent unnecessary car trouble and improve your fuel economy.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas this week, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.47 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.97 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.56, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.39 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Crude oil prices have been increasing with news of Saudi Arabia planning to reduce its oil output next month. On the other hand, there are still concerns about gas and oil demand in the face of a possible economic slowdown with inflation and higher interest rates on the minds of investors. Demand was at summer-like levels over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which continues to support the outlook of strong demand for travel over the summer months.