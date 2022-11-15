AAA Texas: Four million Texans will travel over Thanksgiving, most by car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thanksgiving travel may not reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but it is expected to be very close.

AAA Texas is predicting around four million Texans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, and that number represents a one-percent increase over 2021 and it is close to 95% of pre-pandemic volume.

“Travel for Thanksgiving continues to rebound to nearly pre-pandemic levels as families and friends are eager to enjoy time together during the holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Galen Grillo. “Plan ahead, consider working with a trusted travel advisor and remember proper vehicle maintenance to help prevent breakdowns.”

In Texas, around 3.6 million residents who do travel for the holiday weekend will pack up in the car or SUV to get where they are going.

Air travel is up nearly 6% from 2021 in Texas with more than 238,000 leisure travelers flying to their Thanksgiving destinations.

AAA Texas defines the Thanksgiving holiday travel period as the five-day period from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27, which is the same each year.

You can get the entire AAA Texas Thanksgiving Travel Forecast, including national projections, by clicking here.